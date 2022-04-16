Former Reddit CEO says if Elon Musk takes over Twitter he’s ‘in for a world of pain’ and will be ‘forced to censor things’ due to difficulty of enforcing free speech

Patrick Pleul/image alliance through Getty Images

Former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong stated Elon Musk is “in for a world of pain” if he buys Twitter.

In a viral Twitter thread, he defined why Musk “shouldn’t waste his time” on the platform.

Musk would not totally perceive the challenges of imposing free speech on the web, Wong argued.

Former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong stated Elon Musk is “in for a world of pain” if he buys Twitter, arguing that the Tesla CEO would not totally perceive the challenges of content material moderation and imposing free speech on the web.

“Elon is not going to fix some problems. I am absolutely sure of this. He has no idea what he’s in for,” Wong stated in now-viral Twitter thread.

At the guts of the thread is Wong’s perception that Musk will not really have the ability to uphold the free speech beliefs of the “Old Internet” due to the how immediately’s web operates. Since the fashionable internet has grown to the purpose the place anybody can put up something at any time, platforms as massive as Twitter are finally compelled into censorship, Wong argued.

“Censorship is inevitable on large social network platforms. If you run one of sufficient size, you will be FORCED to censor things,” he stated. “Not by governments, or even by ‘users,’ but by the emergent dynamics of the social network itself.”

According to Wong, it isn’t politics that decide these dynamics — although that is what each side of the aisle are likely to imagine. Instead, he stated it is as a result of concepts are innately “powerful and dangerous” and enormous social media platforms have a duty to maintain individuals from going completely uncontrolled.

“And it’s not because certain ideas are good or bad, or true or false. It has to do purely with operational issues that arise with humans that disagree in large numbers on digital platforms,” Wong continued.

Regardless of the precise reasoning behind Wong’s free speech debate, his backside line was that operating a social media community is tough — a lot more durable than Musk could at present imagine.

Story continues

To illustrate this level, Wong went on to say that Twitter cofounder and former CEO Jack Dorsey’s extreme lifestyle is probably going a results of the trauma and persistent stress that comes with such a place.

“And the worst part, the part that is going to hurt ALL OF HUMANITY, is that this will distract from his mission at SpaceX and Tesla, because it’s not just going to suck up his time and attention, IT WILL DAMAGE HIS PSYCHE,” he continued.

Musk’s response to the “novella of a thread,” as he known as it, was that Twitter is “way overdue” for an extended type tweet characteristic.

Read the unique article on Business Insider