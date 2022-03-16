Former San Jose State athletics trainer accused of sexual misconduct pleads not guilty

A former sports activities medication director at San Jose State pleaded not responsible Tuesday to federal civil rights costs associated to alleged sexual misconduct towards 4 feminine student-athletes.

Scott Shaw, 54, entered six not-guilty pleas throughout a digital arraignment, based on USA Today and the Spartan Daily, San Jose State’s scholar newspaper. Court data present he faces six counts of misdemeanor deprivation of rights beneath the colour of legislation.

Last week, federal prosecutors charged Shaw, who served because the college’s athletic coach, with violating the student-athletes’ civil rights by allegedly touching their breasts and buttocks with out their consent and with no reputable objective between 2017 and 2020.

He is additional alleged to have acted beneath colour of legislation, as an worker of the California State University system, when he sexually assaulted the victims.

Shaw faces a most of six years in jail if convicted of all counts.

His legal professional, Sam Polverino, declined to remark Tuesday night time. The coach has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

In November, the college introduced that it reached a $3.3-million settlement with 15 former student-athletes who had accused the longtime sports activities coach of subjecting them to sexual touching.

The payout follows a federal civil rights investigation that discovered San Jose State didn’t take enough motion in response to the athletes’ reviews and retaliated towards two workers who raised repeated considerations to the college about Shaw.

Allegations towards Shaw date to December 2009, when a number of feminine student-athletes reported that the coach had touched their breasts, groins, buttocks and/or pubic areas throughout therapy that was described to them as “trigger-point therapy” or “pressure-point therapy,” based on a report launched in September by the U.S. Justice Department.

As just lately as February 2020, a scholar alleged improper touching by Shaw, however he continued to work on the college till he retired in August 2020.