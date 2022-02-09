Former Sheriff’s Deputy Accused Of Sexual Assault In Mille Lacs County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person recognized in Mille Lacs County courtroom paperwork as a former sheriff’s workplace deputy has been charged with first-degree felony sexual conduct.

A felony criticism filed final month accuses 73-year-old Russell James Bankey of Garrison of repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman with whom he had a “significant relationship.”

According to the criticism, the alleged assaults occurred between 2009 and 2015 and began when the lady was 6 or 7 years previous. The alleged sufferer, who’s now an grownup, went to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in August to report Bankey had sexually assaulted her years prior.

Later in August, the criticism states, the alleged sufferer had a recorded telephone name with Bankey, during which he allegedly apologized and mentioned, “If it ever gets out, I’ll be in a lot of trouble.” When she requested why he assaulted her, Bankey allegedly mentioned, “I guess I was lonesome.”

An order of recusal additionally filed final month states Bankey “was a sheriff’s office deputy working closely with the court for many years.”

A Mille Lacs County worker e-newsletter from 2017 lists a “Russell (Jim) Bankey” as a newly-hired part-time transport courtroom safety/deputy.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office instructed WCCO it couldn’t touch upon an open investigation, and in addition mentioned it was not that workplace’s investigation.