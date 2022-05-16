Former Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud wins presidency
Former Somali chief Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received the presidency
once more in voting by parliamentarians on Sunday in an airport hangar
protected by blast partitions from insurgents whom he should now struggle for
a second time, Trend stories citing Al
Arabiya.
The 66-year-old, who dominated from 2012 to 2017, reversed the
earlier election to defeat incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi
Mohamed by 214-110 votes in a third-round runoff whose end result was
confirmed round midnight.
“We have to move ahead, we do not need grudges. No avenging,”
Mohamud stated in his acceptance speech from the airport compound in
the capital Mogadishu patrolled by African Union (AU)
peacekeepers.
Supporters defied a curfew to pour onto the streets of
Mogadishu, cheering and firing weapons into the air.
The former schooling campaigner and peace activist faces a
daunting activity within the nation of 15 million individuals which is struggling
its worst drought in 4 a long time and has endured seemingly
endless battle since 1991.
Though simply holding the election was successful of types, many
Somalis had been sceptical of any actual enchancment.
Most of the 36 candidates had been outdated faces recycled from the previous
who had accomplished little to stem battle and corruption, they complained.
Votes are anyway influenced extra by cash altering palms than
political platforms, Somalis and analysts say.
“Hassan Sheikh is just not good however he’s the lesser of the 2
evils. We hope Somalia can be higher,” stated Halima Nur, a
mother-of-four in Mogadishu.
“We hope this time Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will enhance and develop into
a greater chief. We hope Somalia can be peaceable, although this may occasionally
take time,” stated pupil Mohamed Ismail.