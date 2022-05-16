Former Somali chief Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received the presidency

once more in voting by parliamentarians on Sunday in an airport hangar

protected by blast partitions from insurgents whom he should now struggle for

a second time, Trend stories citing Al

Arabiya.

The 66-year-old, who dominated from 2012 to 2017, reversed the

earlier election to defeat incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi

Mohamed by 214-110 votes in a third-round runoff whose end result was

confirmed round midnight.

“We have to move ahead, we do not need grudges. No avenging,”

Mohamud stated in his acceptance speech from the airport compound in

the capital Mogadishu patrolled by African Union (AU)

peacekeepers.

Supporters defied a curfew to pour onto the streets of

Mogadishu, cheering and firing weapons into the air.

The former schooling campaigner and peace activist faces a

daunting activity within the nation of 15 million individuals which is struggling

its worst drought in 4 a long time and has endured seemingly

endless battle since 1991.

Though simply holding the election was successful of types, many

Somalis had been sceptical of any actual enchancment.

Most of the 36 candidates had been outdated faces recycled from the previous

who had accomplished little to stem battle and corruption, they complained.

Votes are anyway influenced extra by cash altering palms than

political platforms, Somalis and analysts say.

“Hassan Sheikh is just not good however he’s the lesser of the 2

evils. We hope Somalia can be higher,” stated Halima Nur, a

mother-of-four in Mogadishu.

“We hope this time Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will enhance and develop into

a greater chief. We hope Somalia can be peaceable, although this may occasionally

take time,” stated pupil Mohamed Ismail.