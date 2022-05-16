Former Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud wins presidency

Former Somali chief Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received the presidency once more in voting by parliamentarians on Sunday in an airport hangar protected by blast partitions from insurgents whom he should now combat for a second time.

The 66-year-old, who dominated from 2012 to 2017, reversed the earlier election to defeat incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed by 214-110 votes in a third-round runoff whose consequence was confirmed round midnight.

“We have to move ahead, we do not need grudges. No avenging,” Mohamud stated in his acceptance speech from the airport compound within the capital Mogadishu patrolled by African Union (AU) peacekeepers.

Supporters defied a curfew to pour onto the streets of Mogadishu, cheering and firing weapons into the air.

The former training campaigner and peace activist faces a frightening activity within the nation of 15 million folks which is struggling its worst drought in 4 many years and has endured seemingly endless battle since 1991.

Though simply holding the election was a hit of types, many Somalis had been sceptical of any actual enchancment.

Most of the 36 candidates had been outdated faces recycled from the previous who had completed little to stem conflict and corruption, they complained. Votes are anyway influenced extra by cash altering fingers than political platforms, Somalis and analysts say.

“Hassan Sheikh is not good but he is the lesser of the two evils. We hope Somalia will be better,” stated Halima Nur, a mother-of-four in Mogadishu.

“We hope this time Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will improve and become a better leader. We hope Somalia will be peaceful, though this may take time,” stated pupil Mohamed Ismail.

‘A VERY TEDIOUS TASK’

The United Nations-backed vote was delayed by greater than a 12 months as a result of squabbling in authorities, however needed to be held this month to make sure a $400 million International Monetary Fund programme.

During the primary spherical of voting, blasts from mortar shells rang out close to the positioning however didn’t disrupt proceedings. There was no declare of duty, however Somalis are used to assaults on state establishments from al Shabaab militants.

Somalia has endured battle and clan battles with no sturdy central authorities because the fall of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991. The authorities has little management past the capital and the AU contingent guards an Iraq-style “Green Zone”.

“Let us pray for the new president, it is a very tedious task,” stated outgoing chief Mohamed, referred to as “Farmaajo” as a result of a reputed love of Italian formaggio cheese.

He drew criticism from Somalis and international donors for making an attempt to increase his tenure final 12 months.

After lengthy bouts of infighting inside authorities, generally spilling over into gun battles between factions of the safety forces, the incoming chief sought to strike a brand new word.

“We cannot forget the painful past but we can forgive,” stated Mohamud. “Here in this hall I had handed over the presidency to Farmaajo in 2017 and tonight he handed over to me.”

Born within the Hiran area of central Somalia, Mohamud has a grasp’s diploma in technical training from India’s Barkatullah University. He co-founded the SIMAD college in Mogadishu.

Though credited with pushing al Shabaab out of some cities when he was president, Mohamud did not ship a crushing blow to the militants who now management swathes of Somalia and run a profitable extortion enterprise.

