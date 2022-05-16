Former Somali president returns to power, vows to return Somalia to stability | CNN





CNN

Somalia’s parliament elected Hassan Sheikh Mohamud because the nation’s tenth president on Sunday, in a vote broadcast stay on nationwide TV.

Mohamud beforehand served as president from September 2012 to February 2017 and is now the primary chief of the nation elected twice as Somalia’s head of state.

After his election he vowed to “work on a stable politics that leads Somalia to agreement and the world to agreement.”

In the vote performed by lawmakers and aired by Somali National Television (SNTV), Mohamud defeated outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo, whose rule got here underneath scrutiny late final 12 months as he suspended the powers of the prime minister amid an ongoing tussle for energy, triggering requires calm from the US and UK, and elevating considerations of political violence.

Farmaajo conceded defeat early Monday and congratulated Mohamud, urging help for the incoming administration.

“I congratulate the president-elect, my brother, H.E @HassanSMohamud on his election as our nation’s 10th president. I urge all my fellow citizens to support & pray for his success. I would like to express my appreciation to everyone who contributed to smooth & peaceful elections,” Farmaajo stated in a Twitter post.

Mohamud has loved an outpouring of goodwill messages on his victory, together with one from the Prime Minister of neighboring Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.

“I would like to congratulate former President @HassanSMohamud on being re-elected as the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia. I look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests,” Abiy tweeted Monday.

The presidential election had been delayed for greater than a 12 months attributable to a political disaster compounded by the facility tussle between Farmaajo and the suspended Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

The incoming authorities would goal to include Somalia’s burgeoning challenges bequeathed by the Farmaajo administration. Somalia is dealing with its worst drought in a long time and grapples with excessive prices of residing and a resurgent Al-Shabaab Islamist sect that continues to launch deadly assaults throughout swathes of the nation, together with the capital Mogadishu.

The returning president, Mohamud, accused Farmaajo of failing to rein within the lethal terrorist group since he assumed energy in 2017.

“Farmajo promised to eradicate Al-Shabaab from Somalia in just two years when he took office in 2017. He also promised victims of terrorism his government would swiftly compensate them. Nevertheless, this has proven another broken promise,” Mohamud wrote in an article he authored within the run-up to the presidential election, including that “…Somalia in 2022 should be better secured against Al-Shabaab and better integrated and governed as a federal state.”

Long designated as a international terrorist group by the United States, Al-Shabaab has fought to topple the central authorities and set up a rule based mostly on its strict interpretation of Islam’s Sharia regulation.

Earlier in May, the brutal sect overran a significant navy base housing the African Union forces in Mogadishu, killing quite a lot of Burundian peacekeepers.