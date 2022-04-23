Former Springbok and Bulls stalwart Pedrie Wannenburg dies in car crash in USA | Sport

The South African rugby group mourned one other tragic lack of a former Springbok on Saturday morning.

Pedrie Wannenburg, who performed 20 Tests however unluckily missed out twice on going to the 2003 and 2007 World Cups, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Texas as a high-speed police chase led to tragic circumstances.

Willem Strauss, president of Wannenburg’s former union the Bulls, together with the union confirmed the information.

We are devastated on the passing of Vodacom Bulls legend Pedrie Wannenburg. Our heartfelt condolences exit to the Wannenburg household ?? pic.twitter.com/ePecg3nSYU — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 23, 2022

Former Junior Springbok coach Loffie Eloff, an in depth confidante of the powerful flanker, additionally expressed his shock.

“I am shattered.. have no words. Just heard that my friend Pedrie Wannenburg passed away in a car accident. His family was in the car with him,” stated Eloff in a put up on social media.

“Devastating news RIP wonderful man.”

According to native information station KHOU-11, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated a deputy had tried to tug over a 16-year-old suspect, just for the automobile to hurry away and result in a chase.

The suspect finally crashed into the again of Wannenburg’s automobile close to an intersection.

Gonzalez additional acknowledged that the 41-year-old – alongside along with his son Francois – was flown to hospital however later succumbed to his accidents.

His spouse Evette and daughter Isabelle escaped critical damage.

Wannenburg, who holds the distinctive distinction of getting performed 99 consecutive matches for the Bulls between 2002 and 2010, had settled within the USA in 2016, when he turned one of many first high-profile South Africans to play on the nation’s skilled circuit when he turned out for the Denver Stampede.

His household then relocated to Austin, the place he labored in refrigeration and coached at native membership West Houston Lions.