Former Sterling Heights City Council Candidate Charged With Election Fraud

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old man who was unsuccessful in a bid for the Sterling Heights City Council is going through felony fees from Michigan’s Attorney General associated to poll utility forgeries.

According to the AG’s Office, Paul Manni of Sterling Heights faces 18 fees in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court. Nine of the counts are for forging a signature on an absent voter poll utility (5-year felonies), and the opposite 9 counts are making false statements on absent voter poll purposes (90-day misdemeanors).

AG Dana Nessel mentioned Manni was arraigned on August 5 and that the costs stem from the November 2021 election.

Leading as much as that election, the City Clerk for Sterling Heights alerted election officers {that a} City Council candidate, Manni, had personally dropped off 50 absentee voter purposes along with his signature. Manni reportedly said he was delivering the purposes on the voters’ request. The Clerk’s workers contacted 9 voters from the purposes to confirm that they utilized for an absentee poll. All 9 mentioned they didn’t apply for an absentee poll, Nessel mentioned.

The Clerk contacted the Bureau of Elections and reported suspected fraud, which launched the investigation into Manni. Nessel says not one of the purposes that Manni turned in resulted in a legitimate poll going to the voter.

“These charges prove the state’s signature matching standards and other election security checks and balances catch instances of wrongdoing, prompt, thorough investigations, and result in appropriate action,” Nessel mentioned. “I appreciate our ongoing partnership with the BOE to root out attempts to undermine our elections.”

Manni’s subsequent court docket date is August 18 for a possible trigger convention.

