Former Stormer Oli Kebble returns to prove he can emulate Kitsie and co: ‘He’s made it clear’ | Sport

Former Stormer Oli Kebble returns to Cape Town with Glasgow Warriors eager on proving some extent.

The 29-year-old SA-born Scottish worldwide needed to play within the shadows of his earlier team-mates, who at the moment are key Springboks earlier than transferring to Scotland.

But his Warriors coach Danny Wilson is greater than assured he’ll be up for the problem.

Oli Kebble returns to his former searching floor as a person on a mission.

That’s the peace of mind given by his Glasgow Warriors head coach, Danny Wilson, forward of the Scottish membership’s United Rugby Championship conflict with the Stormers on Friday on the Cape Town Stadium.

During a comparatively unfulfilling five-year stint on the Stormers, the 29-year-old loosehead needed to play within the shadows of his former Junior Springbok team-mate Steven Kitshoff.

Kitshoff’s departure for Bordeaux again in late 2015 allowed Kebble to stake his declare, however the presence of different wily technicians as JC Janse van Rensburg and Ali Vermaak in addition to his personal struggles with accidents meant he could not take benefit.

Once the affectionately nicknamed “Spicy Plum” was slated for a return to South Africa in 2017, Kebble packed his baggage for Scotland’s largest metropolis.

Now an 11-Test Scottish worldwide, he has some extent to show towards Springbok opponents who had been above him within the Stormers’ pecking order.

“Oli’s extremely excited and motivated to essentially come ‘home’. He’s really keen to prove himself at that level, particularly against this opposition,” Wilson stated on Thursday after deciding on Kebble to begin within the No 1 jersey.

“He made that very clear to me in the build-up to the week.”

More importantly, Kebble will play a notable position in imbuing his team-mates with some native data in a match that would show essential within the race for the play-offs.

Teams: Stormers 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain) Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Brok Harris, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Ben-Jason Dixon, 21 Nama Xaba, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Warrick Gelant Glasgow 15 Ollie Smith, 14 Josh McKay, 13 Sione Tuipulotu, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Kyle Steyn, 10 Ross Thompson, 9 Ali Price (captain), 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Rory Darge, 6 Ally Miller, 5 Kiran McDonald, 4 Richie Gray, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 Johnny Matthews, 1 Oli Kebble Substitutes: 16 George Turner, 17 Jamie Bhatti, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Rob Harley, 20 Thomas Gordon, 21 Jamie Dobie, 22 Duncan Weir, 23 Cole Forbes

“Oli has obviously a reasonably good knowledge of this team and the individuals, so we’ve spoken quite openly about that,” stated Wilson.

“It’s another small battle that will have a huge bearing on the result.”

Wilson is beneath no illusions, nonetheless, that his troops may have their arms full towards Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, who might be complemented by enduring veterans in Vermaak and Brok Harris.

Kebble as soon as had Frans Malherbe as front-row companion. (Getty Images)

“Scrum time is going to be a challenge with those two experienced front-rowers present. It’s a good pack of forwards we’re facing, so we’re very aware.

“The Stormers have paid a good quantity of consideration to our scrum through the referee, for no matter purpose, so there’s clearly a good bearing from them on the set-piece.

“We’ve got two very experienced props ourselves in Oli and Zander (Fagerson). They’re quality players too.”

Kick-off is at 18:30 on Friday.