Former Sudanese minister Khalid Omer Yousif arrested by security forces: Party source

Former Sudanese officers Khalid Omer Yousif and Wagdi Salih have been arrested, their Forces of Freedom and Change coalition mentioned in a press release on Wednesday.

Both have been outspoken of their opposition to an Oct. 25 navy coup that ended a power-sharing take care of the coalition, and had beforehand been concerned in a taskforce that seized property and fired bureaucrats linked to the regime of Omar al-Bashir, who fell to a well-liked rebellion in 2019.

Sources from Yousif’s Sudanese Congress Party mentioned he was arrested from the occasion headquarters by safety forces and brought to the North Khartoum police station.

Tweets from Salih’s account mentioned he was taken to the identical station after which Omdurman Prison, together with one other member of the taskforce and was beneath investigation concerning a cost of “breach of trust”.

Earlier this week, a committee appointed by navy leaders to assessment the work of the taskforce accused it of overreach, citing the improper seizure of corporations and vehicles.

Firings the taskforce had enacted within the central financial institution, judiciary and international ministry have been reversed.

Thousands of Sudanese marched towards navy rule on Monday in Khartoum and different cities, with some saying they had been involved concerning the return to authorities of members of the ousted Bashir regime.

