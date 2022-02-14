Former Sudanese transitional council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman arrested: Source

A former member of Sudan’s dissolved transitional council, Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman, has been arrested, a household supply stated on Sunday.

His arrest follows the detention of two different outstanding politicians, Wagdi Salih and Khalid Omer Yousif, final week.

All three males had been a part of a power-sharing association between civilians and army males arrange after the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The army dismissed the physique, often called the Sovereign Council, in a coup final October. The three males, who had been held in detention for about one month after the coup, had engaged in a confrontation with army leaders previous to the takeover.

Yousif, Salih, and Suleiman had been additionally a part of a activity pressure working to dismantle Bashir’s political and monetary community.

The public prosecutor’s workplace couldn’t be reached for touch upon the most recent arrest.

