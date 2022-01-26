Former Trump Official Morgan Ortagus Mulls Congressional Run

Former Trump State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus is reportedly mulling a congressional run and the previous president couldn’t be happier.

In an announcement on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump stated he heard phrase that Morgan Ortagus is contemplating a run for Congress in Tennessee’s fifth District, which covers Nashville:

I’m instructed the very sturdy and spectacular Morgan Ortagus is exploring a run for Congress in Tennessee’s fifth Congressional District. I couldn’t be happier as a result of she’s an absolute warrior for America First and MAGA! Morgan was implausible in her function working with Secretary Mike Pompeo on the U.S. State Department and understands the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran and others, and shall be powerful, not simply roll over just like the Democrats and RINOs.” She serves within the U.S. Navy Reserves and can battle for our Military. She gained’t bow to the Woke Mob or the Leftist LameStream Media. Morgan Ortagus can have my Complete and Total Endorsement if she decides to run!

Ortagus publicly accepted the previous president’s very enthusiastic endorsement.

“Thank you, President Trump! It was an honor working for the #AmericaFirst agenda in your administration. Like you, I’ll always fight for American greatness,” she tweeted.

Speaking with Breitbart News in 2020, Ortagus warned that the Chinese Communist Party has been watching American politics intently to see which officers shall be a good friend or foe to the regime.

“So the Chinese Communist Party is paying attention not only what happens in Washington, they’re very much paying attention about what happens in your local area,” she cautioned.

Ortagus famous that “Confucius centers” at universities, usually marketed as a cultural bridge, had been truly fronts for Chinese communist propaganda.

“We’ve also been calling out things and designating some of these, for example, the Confucius centers. We’ve been designating them as foreign missions, which means they’re part of the Chinese Communist Party,” she stated.