Former TV host Andrew O’Keefe charged

Former tv presenter and White Ribbon ambassador Andrew O’Keefe has been charged with six offences over the alleged assault of a lady in Sydney.

O’Keefe has been refused bail and is because of seem in courtroom on Friday.

Police will allege the violent incident occurred at a Kent Street condo in Sydney on Tuesday afternoon.

O’Keefe is accused of grabbing a 38-year-old girl by the throat, pushing her to the bottom and punching her.

“A verbal argument ensued between the pair, before the man allegedly assaulted the woman,” a police spokesperson mentioned.

“The man allegedly assaulted the woman a second time – punching and kicking her – before she left the unit.”

A police grievance was made on Wednesday and Sydney City Police Area Command officers opened an investigation.

O’Keefe was arrested early Thursday morning and charged round 4pm.

The 50-year-old was questioned at Day Street Police Station within the Sydney CBD.

He has been charged with two counts of deliberately choking an individual with out consent, three counts of frequent assault, and assault occassioning precise bodily hurt.

He is because of seem at Central Local Court on Friday.

The former Weekend Sunrise host left Channel 7 in February final 12 months.

His contract had expired the earlier 12 months, and there have been no plans to resume it.

O’Keefe was a well-recognized face at Channel 7 for 17 years and appeared on a variety of completely different packages on the community.

He was awarded an Order of Australia medal in 2017 for “significant service to the broadcast media as a television presenter, and to social welfare and charitable organisations”.

O’Keefe was an envoy for the White Ribbon, an anti-domestic violence organisation.

Last winter, O’Keefe offered a four-bedroom house in North Bondi that he beforehand shared with ex-wife Eleanor Campbell for greater than $6 million.

That was at the very least $1.5 million greater than they’d requested for after they put the Murriverie Road property in the marketplace every week earlier than the sale.

The house, on a 470 sqm of land, was offered earlier than a deliberate public sale after negotiations between the agent and 5 events.

Property data present the home was beforehand offered in 2007 for $1.9 million.

White Ribbon mentioned final 12 months it had gone into liquidation in 2019 and that O’Keefe has had no position with the group after it relaunched in 2020.