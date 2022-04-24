Former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch Dead at 88

Former Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, Utah’s longest serving Senator, died on Saturday on the age of 88.

Hatch was surrounded by his household at his time of loss of life, in accordance with The Hatch Foundation.

Hatch Foundation Chairman A. Scott Anderson said:

A person of knowledge, kindness, character, and compassion, Orrin G. Hatch was every thing a United States Senator must be. He exemplified a era of lawmakers introduced up on the ideas of comity and compromise, and he embodied these ideas higher than anybody. In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped present us a greater means by forging significant friendships on each side of the aisle. Today, greater than ever, we might do nicely to observe his instance. May we honor Orrin’s reminiscence by residing as he lived—dedicated to our nation, to our ideas, and to one another.

Hatch was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1976, the place he served till his retirement in January 2018. At 750 payments, Hatch sponsored or cosponsored the best variety of payments to be signed into legislation of any U.S. Senator in historical past, in accordance with the Hatch Foundation.

As chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Hatch was instrumental in getting the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act handed by means of Congress.

Former President Donald Trump awarded Hatch the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November 2018 after his retirement from the Senate. Trump prolonged his “deepest condolences” to Hatch’s household in a press release.

Trump said:

I wish to lengthen my deepest condolences to the household of the nice Senator Orrin Hatch, his spouse Elaine, and his six kids. Orrin was a real warrior for our Country, for liberty, and for his beloved state of Utah. He was as smart as he was type, and as powerful as he was good—he cherished America and his contributions to our Country have been great. His legacy will certainly reside on by means of the numerous lives he impacted. May God bless Orrin Hatch.

Hatch is survived by his spouse, their six kids, and their dozens of grandchildren and nice grandchildren.