Former Ukrainian president calls Putin ‘war criminal’

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Sunday asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “war criminal” for the “disastrous humanitarian situation” inflicted on the Ukrainian folks, arguing the now 11-day battle needs to be thought of “a common war” as the danger to world safety rises every day.

Speaking from the bottom in Kyiv, Poroshenko, who served as president of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019, described to FOX Business’ “Sunday Morning Futures” the “disastrous humanitarian situation” in a number of Ukrainian cities, as dozens have been killed in a single day regardless of efforts to evacuate civilians.

“We definitely proud to be the brave Ukrainian soldiers of the unity of Ukrainian people who demonstrate in and ruined all this scenario of Putin,” Poroshenko stated. “First, he wanted captured Ukraine for 48 hours, then in 72 hours. But today’s 11th day of our fighting.”

“Putin is not just an aggressor. Putin is a war criminal. Putin make crimes against humanity,” he added.

Poroshenko famous how the shelling of main Ukrainian cities are occurring within the twenty first century.

“This is the genocide against Ukrainian people,” Poroshenko stated, noting that the Ukrainian folks need freedom and hate the concept of the restoration of a “second edition” of the Soviet Union.

“We should keep Ukrainian airspace above Ukrainian soil,” he stated. “Definitely, we need the military jet to cover the nuclear power station because nuclear contamination do not see the borders. And Article five of the Washington Treaty do not protect the western world from the disastrous Putin madness.”

Grateful for plans for NATO to ship fighter jets from Poland, the Slovak Republic and Germany, Poroshenko stated the assist was important as a result of Ukrainian troopers “protect not only Ukrainian soil, we protect in here the Europe security and global security at the end of the day.”

Russian forces invaded Ukraine’s Donbas area throughout Poroshenko’s presidency when he was commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He described seeing a change in President Vladimir Putin over the previous a number of years as his ambitions in Ukraine and Europe stay unclear.

“In 2014 that was another Putin,” he stated. “Please believe his mental capacity is completely different. And I think that he’s a mad person. And I think that the danger for the increasing the dangerous with global security is definitely rising. That’s why everybody should understand that this is not just Ukrainian war. This is our common war, and we need to stop Putin. We do not have any other way out.”

Though he prefers a diplomatic decision to the battle, he stated he was not longing for one.

“I prefer the diplomatic solution. And definitely there is no any nation in the world who wants the peace more than we Ukrainians,” he stated. “We need to be united. Well, together with the present European Union, for example, France and Germany, and with the participation of United States. This is just to demonstrate the unity and demonstrate the efficiency of the negotiation.”