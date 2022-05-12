Former Union Minister KV Thomas Expelled From Congress

KV Thomas has been at loggerheads with the celebration’s state management

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Congress on Thursday expelled its insurgent chief and former Union Minister Ok V Thomas for alleged anti-party actions, KPCC chief Ok Sudhakaran stated.

He stated Mr Thomas was expelled from the celebration with the consent of the AICC.

Party sources in Thiruvananthapuram stated Mr Sudhakaran made the announcement in Udaipur in Rajasthan, the place Congress’ three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’, a brainstorming session, is beginning on Friday.

The celebration took motion towards Mr Thomas hours after the veteran shared the stage with CPI(M) chief and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan in a bypoll assembly of the left party-led entrance in Kochi.

The senior AICC member, who had been at loggerheads with the celebration’s state management, on Wednesday stated he would marketing campaign for the ruling LDF candidate Jo Joseph within the upcoming by-poll within the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

He, nonetheless, had reiterated that he wouldn’t stop the Congress.

Addressing a press convention in Kochi, he had stated, “I am always a Congressman… I will neither quit the Congress nor join any other party. I am taking part in the LDF’s poll campaign also as a Congressman”.

He had earlier attended a seminar organised as a part of the CPI (M) celebration congress in April, in defiance of a celebration diktat.