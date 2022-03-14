Former US President Obama tests positive for COVID-19, encourages vaccines

Barack Obama has examined constructive for a gentle case of Covid-19, the previous US president mentioned on his Twitter account Sunday.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama tweeted, including that his spouse, former first woman Michelle Obama, has thus far examined unfavourable.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted,” he wrote.

Obama, plus fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton — and the previous first women — appeared collectively in a one-minute video launched final March, endorsing the US vaccination marketing campaign and sharing what they missed about pre-pandemic life.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“This vaccine means hope,” Obama mentioned within the video. “It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”

In August, Obama scaled again his sixtieth birthday celebrations as a result of unfold of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Conservative political opponents had lashed out on the former president for planning to host an outside occasion — by which attendees had been required to be vaccinated — that had been anticipated to attract tons of of friends after Democrats had criticized Donald Trump’s administration for organizing a number of maskless occasions on the White House.

Obama reiterated his help for the vaccine in his tweet Sunday, saying his personal constructive check was “a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Despite a vocal anti-vaccination constituency within the nation, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say greater than 80 p.c of all individuals ages 5 and older within the United States have had at the least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

US every day case counts have fallen off sharply, in response to the (CDC), with a mean of round 35,000 circumstances per day in mid-March in comparison with a peak of a mean of 810,000 circumstances per day in mid-January.

Read extra:

China’s daily local symptomatic COVID-19 cases more than triple

France to launch fourth COVID-19 shot for over-80s: PM Castex

COVID-19 can cause brain shrinkage, memory loss: Oxford University study