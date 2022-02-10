Former US President Trump says he is in touch with North Korea’s Kim: Book

Former US President Donald Trump has informed associates he has remained in touch with North Korea’s reclusive leader Kim Jong Un since leaving the White House, in line with a report on Thursday, as Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile checks have raised worldwide tensions.

“As we know, he had a fixation on this relationship,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman informed CNN. The revelation is contained in her upcoming e-book on Trump, “The Confidence Man.”

Trump famously declared in 2018 that he and Kim “fell in love” after exchanging letters, however two conferences with the North Korean chief aimed toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula didn’t stem the nation’s missile testing and harsh rhetoric.

Trump’s claims couldn’t be verified and is probably not true, Haberman stated.

“What he says and what’s actually happening are not always in concert, but he has been telling people that he has maintained some kind of a correspondence or discussion with Kim Jong Un,” she stated.

It is the one international chief Trump has stated he stays in touch with, she added.

Correspondences with Kim had been among the many presidential data in 15 bins the National Archives stated it retrieved final month from Trump’s Florida residence, The Washington Post reported.

An alternate with Kim could be uncommon for a former president, given Pyongyang’s escalating missile checks. North Korea boasted on Tuesday that it’s certainly one of solely a handful of nations on this planet to subject nuclear weapons and superior missiles and the one one standing as much as the United States by “shaking the world” with missile checks.

A consultant for Trump didn’t instantly return a request for remark.

