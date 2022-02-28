Former WAG flaunts $36,000 wedding look.

Phoebe Burgess has handled her Instagram followers to a glance inside her luxurious wardrobe, showcasing one outfit value $36,000 alone.

Phoebe Burgess just isn’t shy in the case of flaunting her costly style.

The 32-year-old fashionista and ex-wife of footy star Sam Burgess took to her Instagram to share a number of snaps of an outfit she wore to a marriage rehearsal dinner over the weekend which had a hefty price ticket of $36,000.

Phoebe wore a Zimmermann gown value $895, which she later shared a hyperlink after followers demanded extra particulars concerning the beautiful floral cotton outfit.

She paired it with a blue $3,095 Bottega Veneta bag and matching blue sandals, and Cartier bracelets value a whopping $32,000.

The former WAG shared a sequence of snaps posing in varied angles to indicate off her luxe outfit together with her hair let free in a slight wave.

She accomplished the look with matte make-up together with a nude lip.

Phoebe didn’t reveal particulars of the marriage — and easily captioned the submit: “Rehearsal dinner number”.

Followers have since commented on how “beautiful” she seems to be with Phoebe later taking to her Instagram tales to share mote particulars about her look.

“Ladies, found it!” she mentioned, whereas offering a hyperlink to her Zimmermann gown on Net-a-Porter after many identified the gown bought out on the Aussie designer’s web site.

“The print is heaven, buttons are cool raffia, the belt comes with the dress (wear on or off) and there’s a removable slip,” Phoebe instructed followers.

It’s not the primary time the mother-of-two has handled followers to a glimpse of her costly style.

Last 12 months, she shared a snap sporting an outfit reportedly worth a whopping $42,450 whereas she loved a day trip at her dad or mum’s property in Bowral.

Phoebe’s white free shirt and matching linen pants price roughly $678 from clothes labels Jac+Jack and Lee Mathews.

She opted for a pair of Chanel sandals at $2020 and to assist add a pop of color, she accessorised the informal look with a Christian Dior e book tote, which retails on-line for a mean of $4500.

Phoebe wore her beloved diamond encrusted love bracelets from Cartier on her left wrist.

The mother-of-two additionally wore a $175 Lucy Folk pearl bracelet, $359 gold flat chain from Mode Sportif and $98 Arms of Eve pearl necklace.

Last week, Phoebe was in Bowral once more, this time for her youthful sister Harriet’s marriage ceremony to Charlie Houston, the place she served as a bridesmaid alongside their different sister Jemima Fairbanks.

The elegant, floral bridesmaid clothes featured capped sleeves which have been accessorised with delicate bangles and drop earrings.

Harrieta and Charlie tied the knot at their dad or mum’s rural Daffodil Downs property, the identical venue the place Phoebe wed ex-husband Sam Burgess, 33, in December 2015.

The pair ended their marriage in 2019 with Phoebe giving a tear-filled interview final November detailing the heartbreaking moment her NRL star husband “broke” her.