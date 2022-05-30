Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy conferred with Sitara-e-Pakistan award – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy acquired civil honour of Sitara-e-Pakistan award. The right-handed all-rounder had captained the Peshawar Zalmi group in 4 editions within the Pakistan Super League and was awarded with the glory on 14 August final yr by the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi.

The honour is on the subject of his contribution in direction of reviving worldwide cricket in Pakistan.

“Cricket took me all over the world enabling me to see and play in some amazing places. Pakistan is definitely one of these places. A place that always makes me feel at home. It’s such an honor to have received this prestigious award( Sitara-I-Pakistan) from the Government and people of Pakistan. Thank you,” Sammy wrote on Instagram.

Sammy was handed the glory in Saint Lucia.

