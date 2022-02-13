Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump ‘would roll his eyes at the rules, so we did, too’

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One whereas flying between El Paso, Texas, and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on August 7, 2019.Saul Loeb/AFP by way of Getty Images

Former press secretary Stephanie Grisham stated Trump wasn’t one for following the principles.

She stated employees adopted his lead, considering they would not get in bother since he was president.

The Washington Post interviewed Grisham for a narrative about Trump’s dealing with of presidential paperwork.

Former press secretary Stephanie Grisham stated following the principles wasn’t precisely a precedence within the Trump White House for the president or his staffers.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Grisham described the mindset that contributed to former President Donald Trump’s angle in direction of coping with official paperwork and different legal guidelines in regards to the government department.

“He would roll his eyes at the rules, so we did, too,” Grisham stated. “We weren’t going to get in trouble because he’s the president of the United States.”

Grisham, who additionally served as chief of employees to the previous first girl, turned on Trump after the January 6 revolt on the Capitol. She’s since turn out to be an outspoken critic of the previous president.

The Post interviewed Grisham as a part of their reporting on Trump’s remedy of paperwork. Earlier within the week the outlet reported Trump introduced boxes of presidential records – together with some that had been “top secret” – with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left workplace.

Other reviews stated Trump had a behavior of tearing up documents, which might violate the Presidential Records Act. The legislation requires all presidential information to be preserved and handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration, which collects and kinds paperwork associated to presidential duties.

A consultant for Trump didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark. He has beforehand denied any wrongdoing.

In an announcement to The Post on Saturday, a spokesman for Trump stated: “This unfortunate attempt by the media to twist a story, along with the help of anonymous sources, is just another sensationalized distraction of an otherwise uneventful effort to persevere the legacy of President Trump and a good faith effort to ensure the fulfillment of the Presidential Records Act.”

Story continues

Grisham additionally advised The Post she as soon as advised Trump a few potential violation of the Hatch Act, which bans some government department staff from partaking in sure political actions. She stated he responded: “Who’s the boss of the Hatch Act? It’s me. So say whatever you want.”

Grisham beforehand stated Hatch Act violations were laughed off within the Trump White House, Insider reported. She stated such violations had been thought of a “badge of honor.” Her feedback got here after the Office of the Special Counsel, an impartial federal watchdog company, launched a report in November that stated 13 Trump administration officials violated the Hatch Act.

Read the unique article on Business Insider