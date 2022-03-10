Formula 1: Kevin Magnussen replaces Russia’s Nikita Mazepin as Haas driver

Denmark’s Kevin Magnussen, who was once a part of the Haas F1 crew until 2020, made a comeback to the racing circuit with a multi-year contract. He will be a part of Mick Schumacher as Haas eliminated Mazepin as its first alternative driver.

Magnussen has been a part of the Haas Formula One crew since 2017 when he made his debut.

However, Haas had changed Magnussen with Mazepin when the crew restructured round monetary crunch throughout the Covid-19 disaster.

Magnussen will accomplice Mick Schumacher as Haas drivers for the upcoming Formula One season. The season begins in Bahrain on March 20 after a ultimate three-day take a look at beginning as we speak.

Guenther Steiner, chief of the Haas F1 crew, mentioned, “When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula One experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us. Kevin’s immediate availability means we can tap into him as a resource for pre-season testing alongside both Mick Schumacher and (reserve) Pietro Fittipaldi.”

Magnussen additionally reacted to his return to Formula One circuit after a niche of two years. He mentioned, “I used to be clearly very shocked however equally very excited to obtain the decision from Haas F1 Team. I used to be trying in a special path concerning my commitments for 2022 however the alternative to return to compete in Formula 1, and with a crew I do know extraordinarily nicely, was just too interesting. I wish to thank Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for the possibility to renew my Formula 1 profession. We’ve loved a strong relationship and our constructive affiliation remained even after I left on the finish of 2020.”

Meanwhile, former Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin and his father Dmitry have been named on an EU sanctions blacklist after being fired by the US-owned F1 crew following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The sanction signifies that Mazepin would have been unable to compete in most of the races even when his contract had not been terminated.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a ‘particular army operation’, has led to a barrage of sanctions with ally Belarus additionally punished.

