Formula 1: Michael Masi replaced as race director after Abu Dhabi row

Formula One race director Michael Masi has been faraway from his submit after the controversy surrounding the final lap of the final race on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final yr. His final minute choice on security automobile resulted in Red Bull Honda driver Max Verstappen clinch his first championship crown, denying Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton a report championship title.

Masi shall be changed by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas. Both of them will share the function of race director. The choice to incorporate two race administrators is a part of restructuring Formula One’s refereeing course of. It was unveiled on Thursday by the Formula One’s governing physique president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Masi, in the meantime, is predicted to be supplied a brand new function throughout the FIA.

Wittich was already the favorite to exchange Masi because the race director as he served as his deputy. Freitas has earlier as race director to World Endurance Championship, together with the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The duo will take up their roles within the upcoming season.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the governing physique of Fiormula One, mentioned, “Respect and support of the referees is in the essence of the FIA. That is why these structural changes are crucial.”

Masi grew to become the race director in 2019 season. Michael Masi got here below fireplace when he altered the security automobile process on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale to arrange final lap showdown between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

A late crash over the past race of the season introduced out the security automobile with 5 laps remaining. While Verstappen stopped below yellow, Masi controversially modified his choice and let the drivers separating Verstappen from Hamilton go the security automobile. Until then, Hamilton led the race comfortably and was favorite to win a report variety of championship title. Verstappen resumed proper behind Hamilton and, with assist of latest set of tires modified through the yellow, sped previous Hamilton seven corners from the end and take his first title.

Ben Sulayem mentioned unlapping procedures behind the security automobile shall be reassessed and offered to a gathering of the F1 Commission forward of the beginning of the upcoming season.

