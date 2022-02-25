Formula 1 statement on the Russian Grand Prix

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits nations everywhere in the world with a optimistic imaginative and prescient to unite folks, bringing nations collectively.

We are watching the developments in Ukraine with disappointment and shock and hope for a swift and peaceable decision to the current state of affairs.

On Thursday night (24 February) Formula 1, the FIA, and the groups mentioned the place of our sport, and the conclusion is, together with the view of all related stakeholders, that it’s inconceivable to carry the Russian Grand Prix within the present circumstances.

