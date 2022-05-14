Formula E: Mortara Holds Of Vergne To Win The Berlin E-Prix

ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara gained the Berlin E-Prix Round 7, the primary of the two races within the capital metropolis of Germany. The Swiss driver transformed his pole place to victory, and managed your complete period of the race from the lead, besides when he dropped a few locations whereas utilizing his 2 assault modes. DSTecheetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne got here house to complete the race in P2, to shut his factors hole with Vandoorne, who made a miraculous restoration to complete in P3 after dropping to twelfth on the opening laps.

Jean-Eric Vergne gave it his all, however may solely handle to carry house P2.

JEV gave it his all in the direction of the closing levels of the race to get the lead, and on lap 37, he went for an formidable transfer after a mistake from Mortara, and could not make it stick, leaving him underneath strain from Vandoorne and the Porsche of Andre Lotterer. Vergne managed to carry on to second place, regardless of the strain Vandoorne put him underneath, and closed the championship hole by 3 factors. The Frenchman nonetheless hasn’t gained a race this season regardless of being 2nd within the championship – simply 3 factors behind Vandoorne – and he mentioned that it was a matter of “when, not if” he wins a race this yr.

Stoffel Vandoorne drove a terrific restoration drive to complete on the rostrum.

Vandoorne drove an epic restoration drive after having dropped all the way down to P12 on the opening laps. Following his win at the Monaco E-Prix, the Belgian driver, made up place after place, till he was up into the lead, however Mortara handed him for the lead utilizing his assault mode. Soon after Mortara moved again into the lead, Vergne made a transfer on Vandoorne to take P2, and he did sufficient to fend him off regardless of struggling within the closing levels.

The race was dramatic from the the start. Right firstly of the race Antonio Felix da Costa tried a transfer on Mahindra Racing’s Alex Sims from P3, however the prime trio got here out as is out of flip 1. Post that, da Costa dropped down the order to complete eighth, as Sims completed behind him in P9. Sims’ teammate Oliver Rowland could not handle to complete in factors, as he may solely get well to P11 after having began the race down in P17.

The Porsche drivers fought with title contender Mitch Evans for P4, and so they completed with Lotterer getting P4 forward of Evans and Wehrlein. Evans climbed his method up from P9, and took house first rate factors to maintain his title hopes alive, as title rival Robin Frijns may solely end twelfth after qualifying down in twentieth, dropping a spot within the championship standings. Other than that change within the order, the highest 10 within the World Championship keep in the identical order, with the hole on the prime now down to only 3 factors.

2022 Berlin E-Prix – Round 7 Results:

Pos. Driver Team Grid Pos. Time/Gap Points

1 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 1P 46:16.175 28

2 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 4 +1.782 18

3 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 8 +1.987 15

4 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 5 +2.579 12

5 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing 9 +3.189 10

6 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 6 +5.405 9

7 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing 15 +5.683 6

8 António Félix Da Costa DS TECHEETAH 3 +6.400 4

9 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 2 +6.569 2

10 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 12 +6.602 1

11 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing 17 +8.141 0

12 Robin Frijns Envision Racing 20 +9.879 0

13 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Formula E 11 +13.314 0

14 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.Dams 10 +15.275 0

15 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti Formula E 22 +22.071 0

16 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 14 +22.662 0

17 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 7 +24.120 0

18 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.Dams 16 +28.716 0

19 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE Team 21 +30.393 0

20 Antonio Giovinazzi DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 18 +52.025 0

DNF Lucas Di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing 13 DNF 0

DNF Nick Cassidy Envision Racing 19 DNF 0







ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Standings Post Round 7

Pos Driver Team Points

1 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 96

2 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 93

3 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing 82

4 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 77

5 Robin Frijns Envision Racing 71

6 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 55

7 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 51

8 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 40

9 Lucas Di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing 37

10 António Félix Da Costa DS TECHEETAH 34







