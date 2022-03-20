Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming | Formula 1 News

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc acquired maintain of pole place for Formula One’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and world champion Max Verstappen managed to safe second place in qualifying. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari registered third place on the grid. Lewis Hamilton was fifth and Sergio Perez completed at fourth. Valtteri Bottas ended up at sixth for Alfa Romeo and Kevin Magnussen took seventh within the grid. Fernando Alonso was at eighth and George Russell, Pierre Gasly accomplished the highest 10.

Where will the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix happen?

The Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix will happen on the Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain.

When will the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix start?

The Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix will start on Sunday, March 20.

What time will the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix start?

The Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix will probably be broadcasted stay on Star Sports Network.

Where to observe stay streaming of Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix?

The stay streaming of Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix will probably be accessible on Hotstar.

