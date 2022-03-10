Formula One: Kevin Magnussen Returns To Replace Sacked Nikita Mazepin At Haas | Formula 1 News

Kevin Magnussen on Wednesday returned to the Haas Formula One group to exchange Russian driver Nikita Mazepin who was sacked following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Haas stated 29-year-old Magnussen had signed a “multi-year contract agreement” and the Dane will drive within the official pre-season take a look at at Bahrain from Thursday to Saturday. “I’m delighted to welcome Kevin Magnussen back to Haas F1 Team,” stated Guenther Steiner, the Haas group boss.

“When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula 1 experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us.”

Mazepin and Haas’s Russian title sponsor Uralkali had their contracts terminated final Saturday because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin’s father Dmitry is a non-executive director of Uralkali, a gaggle specialising in potash.

Magnussen, a veteran of 119 profession Formula One begins — with a podium end on his debut in 2014 — beforehand raced for Haas between 2017-2020 after stints with McLaren and Renault.

He scored a career-high ninth place end on the planet championship with Haas in 2018.