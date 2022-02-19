Formula One: Lewis Hamilton denies plans to quit, says his best is yet to come

Lewis Hamilton, aiming for a document eighth Formula One championship title this season, says he is able to bury the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix debacle and transfer on.

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is able to renew his problem to purpose for a document eighth title this season with Mercedes-AMG Petronas. After the German Formula One group unveiled its new W13 E Performance racing automobile for the upcoming season, the British racing driver broke silence over the controversial final race of 2021 season.

“I don’t maintain any grudges with anyone; I by no means suppose that’s ever a superb factor to hold round with you. I moved forwards. I don’t dwell on the previous. I really feel centered and absolutely targeted. I don’t have something over my shoulders holding me again this 12 months,” Hamilton mentioned.

Insisting he by no means thought-about quitting F1 in protest, Hamilton added, “Whilst moments like this would possibly outline careers, I refuse to let this outline mine.”

At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, the final Formula One race of 2021 season, Hamilton battled it out with eventual champion Max Verstappen from Honda Red Bull group for his document title. However, in a controversial flip of occasions, he misplaced to his rival simply 5 laps away from equalling Michael Schumacher’s F1 document of eight titles.

A final-minute determination from Michael Masi, former Formula One race director, allegedly modified the course of the race in favour of Verstappen. His determination to take away all lapped site visitors between the title contenders on a restart after a crash with one lap remaining was contested by Mercedes. Verstappen, who had pitted for recent tires simply earlier than that, went previous Hamilton on outdated tires who had little likelihood to defend regardless of main the race for many elements.

This 12 months, Lewis Hamilton is able to come again with equal vigour to reclaim his crown. “If you suppose what you noticed on the finish of the final 12 months was my finest, wait to see this 12 months,” Hamilton mentioned.

Hamilton shall be paired with fellow British driver George Russell this season. He has changed Valtteri Bottas because the German Formula One group’s second driver for 2022.

