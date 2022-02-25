Formula One: Russian Grand Prix cancelled in wake of Ukraine crisis

The fast motion of cancelling the Russian GP comes intently after the defending world champion Max Verstappen and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel had publicly introduced opposition to driving within the race.

The Russian Grand Prix which was scheduled for September 25, 2022 has been known as off within the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the game’s house owners Formula One introduced on Friday.

“On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances,” learn the Formula One assertion.

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.”

The fast motion of cancelling the Russian GP comes intently after the defending world champion Max Verstappen and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel had publicly introduced opposition to driving within the race.

Red Bull driver Verstappen mentioned: “When a country is at war, it’s not right to run there,” while Vettel was extra forthright.

“For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country,” mentioned the 34-year-old German Aston Martin driver.

“I’m sorry for the people, innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership.”

This yr’s Russian GP was as a result of be the final one in Sochi which has been internet hosting the race since 2014. For 2023, the race is slated to maneuver to Saint Petersburg.

