Forrest welcomes Albo amid hopes for better climate future

Andrew Forrest has welcomed Anthony Albanese’s Federal election victory.

The WA mining billionaire was among the many first enterprise leaders throughout Australia to congratulate the Labor chief.

“I congratulate the new prime minister of Australia Anthony Albanese,” the manager chairman of Fortescue Metals stated in an announcement.

“For a long time, Australia has been a climate laggard. Frankly, it has been embarrassing.

“Our children deserve our leadership, our understanding of science, and they haven’t had it.

“Australia has the highest per capita coal emissions in the G20 — and in the world — at 5.34 tonnes of CO2 per year.

“The average Australian emits five times more CO2 from coal power than the average person globally and almost two times as much as the average person in China.

“At Fortescue, we chose to take matters into our own hands to rapidly transition to green energy and to be the worldwide heavy industrial leader in decarbonising our company.

“We want other emitters to follow.

“We now hope to see a more forward-leaning climate change policy from Australia.

“We are pushing ahead to turn Australia into a green energy superpower.”