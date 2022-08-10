Forrest’s foundation fights back against Fortress Australia with rebrand

Labor’s new MP for the Melbourne seat of Holt, Cassandra Fernando, has declared an funding in cryptocurrency by way of Singapore-based forex change crypto.com on her disclosure type. And Sally Sitou, who gained the important thing Sydney marginal seat of Reid again for Labor, has crypto pursuits too – her associate, Rui, invests in Ethereum. We hope they didn’t lose an excessive amount of. Sitou has a reasonably techie portfolio of her personal, with shares in Amazon and Tesla. Labor MP Cassandra Fernando has disclosed her crypto investments. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen Meanwhile, the Minerals Council of Australia slightly cheekily gifted impartial member for Goldstein Zoe Daniel a e-book and tote bag. Probably not sufficient to sway the teal from her requires a 60% emissions discount, however a pleasant strive. Comyn wealth

Commonwealth Bank chief govt Matt Comyn warned dwelling homeowners to count on a world of interest-rate-related ache forward. But there’s no such ache for the CBA govt. The financial institution’s outcomes, launched this week, confirmed Comyn bought a significant payday, along with his wage growing from $5.1 million in 2021 to $6.9 million in 2022. Deputy chief govt David Cohen additionally noticed an enormous bump, with a wage rise from $3.8 million to $4.6 million. Commonwealth Bank chief govt Matt Comyn gained’t be feeling the rate of interest pinch as a lot as most. In reality, it was raises throughout for Comyn. The bulk of the boss’s pay rise got here from beforehand granted fairness awards vested, a means of claiming previous bonuses that have been contingent on hitting targets have come by way of. But even his base wage went up by a cool $200,000, to $2.5 million. According to the financial institution, fastened remuneration for executives is usually reviewed “to ensure it is sufficiently competitive and reflects role scope and accountabilities”.

Loading Fixed pay will increase averaged 3.6% and have been acquired by half of the financial institution’s 10 key govt administration personnel, together with Comyn, all of whom noticed their complete pay go up within the final yr. Nice for some. Ye olde white boys’ membership There are many unusual issues about St Paul’s College, the all-male residential establishment on the University of Sydney that has produced its fair proportion of prime ministers, enterprise leaders and senior judges.

Beyond the cult-like hazing rituals, ostentatious shows of wealth, old-school tie elitism and cussed refusal to confess girls till the yr of our lord, 2023, there may be the varsity’s bizarre fetishisation of the British Empire. This is, in any case, the establishment that after held a “British Raj” themed formal, full with brown-skinned waiters serving cocktails to the largely white, GPS-educated chaps. But the head of that imperial nostalgia needs to be Victoriana, the faculty’s Very British annual selection present, which, after working for greater than half a century, returns to the stage subsequent month after a two-year pandemic-induced absence. The present is a misty-eyed musical paean to Victorian England, with sea shanties, foolish costumes and, historically, a good few songs that is likely to be deemed … problematic. Attendees are anticipated to point out up in White Tie and belt out a stirring rendition of Land of Hope and Glory to shut proceedings. Level taking part in discipline The Andrews authorities has keenly publicised many an incremental step in its prized degree crossing removal program, decided to extract each bit of excellent PR from the infrastructure undertaking.

So far, 65 degree crossings have been eliminated, with 85 extra deliberate by 2025. But it appears the company charged with delivering the undertaking is much less eager to clarify the way it chosen the actual crossings earmarked for overhaul. Member for Carrum Sonya Kilkenny, Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan and Premier Daniel Andrews at Bonbeach Train Station to mark the fiftieth degree crossing removing in November final yr. Credit:Paul Jeffers Last yr, Strathmore resident Brian Duggan lodged a freedom of data request for information used to pick out the 51st to eighty fifth crossing removals, together with a number of different elements used to find out which initiatives ought to proceed. He wished to know why so many crossings had been eliminated in south-eastern suburbs.

The degree crossing company rejected the request, arguing it will be “contrary to the public interest”. The events will quickly seem earlier than the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, with the company decided to defend its determination with a preliminary listening to subsequent month and additional hearings possible after the election. Clash of the Coalition The Victorian Nationals have preselected agricultural journalist turned political aspirant Annabelle Cleeland to exchange former deputy chief Steph Ryan within the Euroa citizens. The preselection comes after Ryan, who held the seat by 14.5 per cent in 2018, introduced she was retiring earlier this yr.