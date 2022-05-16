Fort Hare students unable to graduate due to course registration issues | News24

The University of Fort Hare has knowledgeable its BCom normal accounting college students a difficulty raised by the SA Qualification Authority means they’ll not graduate on Thursday.

The college hopes the difficulty will probably be sorted earlier than its spring commencement ceremony so it may accommodate the 25 college students.

The concern is the BCom normal accounting diploma in query is utilizing the ID variety of the mainstream BCom accounting diploma, but the 2 don’t carry identical weight.

A bunch of University of Fort Hare BCom normal accounting college students has been left in limbo after the college knowledgeable them final week they’ll not graduate on Thursday as deliberate as a result of there is a matter with their course’s registration.

News24 can reveal the dean of the college of administration and commerce, Professor Liezel Cilliers, broke the information to the 25 college students eight days earlier than commencement day.

The college hopes to accommodate the scholars on the spring commencement ceremony in September as a result of the Council on Higher Education (CHE) continues to be reviewing an utility for the renaming of the course.

The college students advised News24 the Eleventh-hour discover had pressured them and their households to cancel already booked air tickets and lodging.

Some of the scholars had households coming from different nations.

In the digital assembly on Wednesday, Cilliers advised the scholars though totally accredited, the BCom normal accounting diploma is registered because the mainstream BCom in accounting diploma, but the programs are totally different.

Cilliers advised the scholars the SA Qualifications Authority (SAQA) wanted this to be rectified first and additional advised the scholars this was not one thing that could possibly be mounted earlier than Thursday.

To type this, college spokesperson JP Roodt, mentioned the college had utilized to the CHE and Department of Higher Education and Training for a programme title change and to problem a novel SAQA ID quantity for the BCom normal accounting diploma.

He added the difficulty with the course was whereas the BCom basically accounting has a novel CHE quantity, it shared the identical SAQA ID quantity with the BCom in accounting.

“The general accounting degree [60014] has similar outcomes to the accounting degree but is differentiated in the level at which the accounting subject is taught and assessed. The general accounting students do general accounting instead of accounting,” mentioned Roodt.

He added: “As a result, the university applied for a name change and is awaiting the new SAQA ID, before the affected students may graduate.”

Roodt mentioned the above course of was a Higher Education Qualifications Framework alignment strategy of which the CHE was conscious of.

While the college solely knowledgeable college students final week, it confirmed its senate knew about it since March 2022.

“The university is awaiting confirmation of the name change as well as a SAQA ID. We continue to engage and encourage the authority to expedite the process,” mentioned Roodt.

A pupil, who requested to not be named, mentioned: “My brother has his tickets booked from Joburg for this. Outfits have been paid for and a lot of things prepared. The university only tells us a week before the graduation ceremony that we won’t graduate.”

