Fortress Bridgetown beckons after Antiguan appetiser
Big Picture
Reset, and refocus. After 5 days of laborious toil on an unforgiving Antigua deck, the sequence swings south-east to Barbados, the place the floor – to guage by a run of seven consecutive outcomes since a tense draw in opposition to India in 2011 – ought to supply extra for the bowlers on each groups to get caught into.
For the time being, nonetheless, the occasions in Antigua did not less than inbue two very flaky batting line-ups with some not often encountered optimism. After failing to achieve 300 in any of their ten innings of the Ashes, England handed that mark in each innings of the primary Test – and in so doing they recorded three centurions in a Test match for the primary time since Rajkot on the tour of India in 2016-17.
In the bowling stakes, it was a case of two ahead, two again and one almighty set-back for England. Sadly for Chris Woakes and Craig Overton, their alliance lived all the way down to most expectations, notably whereas West Indies have been romping alongside at 4 runs an over with the brand new ball. And when Mark Wood went lame with a deeply worrying elbow harm, that lack of 90mph menace was all of the extra uncovered.
Form information
(Last 5 matches; most up-to-date first)
West Indies DLLLW
England DLDLL
In the highlight
Can Nkrumah Bonner again up the masterclass that he produced in Antigua? For greater than 12 hours throughout two innings of the primary Test, West Indies’ most fascinating late bloomer racked up 161 runs from 493 balls for as soon as out – and even that sparkle of weak point, at eight-down within the first innings, got here by way of a leg-side strangle from the part-time allsorts of Dan Lawrence.
His innings have been unrepentantly one-paced, and completely tailor-made to satisfy West Indies’ wants, as he first floor his crew right into a dominant place, then bailed them out simply when it appeared their previous batting frailties have been set to burst forth. Bonner’s Test common is now only a nudge beneath 50, and like Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the person whose unflappability he most resembles, whereas he endures, his crew has a solidity at odds with their current fame.
The considerations about his conditioning are mounting, nonetheless. There have been some robust phrases spoken when he went lame in Hobart, and amid the furore of Stuart Broad and James Anderson’s omission, his possible return comes laced with a good diploma of expectation.
Team information
West Indies have named an unchanged 13-man squad, with reserve batter Kyle Mayers and Anderson Phillip, the uncapped Trinidad quick bowler, as soon as once more ready within the wings. After their relative success in Antigua, the chances are an unchanged XI, though provided that Permaul went wicketless in each innings, there might but be the temptation to bolster the batting with Mayers and depend on the 4 quicks. Brathwaite, nonetheless, has strongly indicated that the spinner stays in his plans.
West Indies (possible) 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 John Campbell, 3 Nkrumah Bonner, 4 Kyle Mayers, 5 Jermaine Blackwood, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Joshua da Silva (wk), 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Kemar Roach, 10 Veerasammy Permaul, 11 Jayden Seales
Robinson has been again to full tempo within the nets and appears set to be handed a recall after lacking the primary Test with a again spasm, however Wood’s “acute pain” in his proper elbow is a significant concern. The absence of his leading edge might necessitate a maiden call-up for the Lancashire fast Saqib Mahmood, whereas there are apparent inquiries to be requested in regards to the suitability of Woakes and Overton in these situations after a toothless show in Antigua. Given that each males lend depth to the batting, one or different could also be spared – doubtlessly Overton, on the energy of his old-ball efforts.
England (possible) 1 Alex Lees, 2 Zak Crawley, 3 Joe Root (capt), 4 Dan Lawrence, 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jonny Bairstow, 7 Ben Foakes (wk), 8 Craig Overton, 9 Ollie Robinson, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Jack Leach
Stats and trivia
Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket