Forty years of attacks and slurs against Justice Thomas | Opinion

Much of the black Democratic management on this nation has been on a 40-year campaign to destroy Justice Clarence Thomas, calling him an “Uncle Tom” as a result of his views are supposedly anathema to most black Americans. But actually, they’re those out of step with black Americans.

This was on full show after I testified final month earlier than Congress at a listening to on the Supreme Court. At the listening to, I asserted that “the Left hates Justice Thomas because he is a black conservative who has never bowed to those who demand that he must think a certain way because of the color of his skin.” I used to be shocked when Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, asked me, “What evidence do you have to support that incendiary charge?”

I responded that Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security and January sixth committees, had referred to as Justice Thomas an “Uncle Tom” in a 2014 interview. If given the time, I may even have identified Representative Thompson’s assertion in the identical interview that Justice Thomas “doesn’t like black people, he doesn’t like being black.”

I famous that Rep. Thompson defended his use of the “Uncle Tom” slur as a result of Justice Thomas helps voter ID legal guidelines and opposes affirmative motion, however that polling signifies black Americans agreed with Thomas on these points. Rep. Jeffries dismissed the assertion, reducing me off to say that Rep. Thompson “is entitled to free speech.” When I requested Rep. Jeffries if he wished one other instance of the Left’s hatred towards Justice Thomas, he selected to give up whereas he was behind and moved to a different witness. Those different witnesses confirmed beneath questioning from Rep. Matt Gaetz that “Uncle Tom” is a racial slur in each use.

The examples of assaults on Justice Thomas for daring to assume otherwise—for refusing to assent to the views liberals demand of black Americans—may fill a e-book. Justice Thomas was excluded fully from the National Museum of African American History and Culture when it was first opened in 2016. The NAACP, a civil rights group, opposed Thomas’ nomination to the Supreme Court. In 1991, Juan Williams, a liberal journalist who’s the creator of a e-book on Justice Thurgood Marshall, wrote an op-ed titled “Open Season on Clarence Thomas,” concerning the Left’s assaults. “Here is indiscriminate, mean-spirited mudslinging supported by the so-called champions of fairness: liberal politicians, unions, civil rights groups and women’s organizations,” Williams wrote. “They have been mindlessly led into mob action against one man.”

In 1998, Judge Leon Higginbotham, a black decide previously on the Third Circuit, furiously tried to prevent Justice Thomas from talking on the National Bar Association, a company for black legal professionals. Perhaps much more egregiously, a problem of Emerge journal printed an illustration of Justice Thomas shining the sneakers of Justice Antonin Scalia. On the duvet, it depicted him as a garden jockey. Hodding Carter, a white Southerner who served within the Jimmy Carter White House, wrote in 1986 that, “as a Southerner, Mr. Thomas is surely familiar with those ‘chicken-eating preachers’ who gladly parroted the segregationists’ line in exchange for a few crumbs from the white man’s table. He’s one of the few left in captivity.” As Justice Thomas famous in his memoir, My Grandfather’s Son, “Not a single civil rights leader objected to this nakedly racist language.”

Even extra disgusting, throughout Thomas’s 1991 affirmation, important voices within the black group mentioned that the justice hated black folks as a result of he married a white lady. Russell Adams, chairman of Howard University’s division of Afro-American research, mentioned, “His marrying a white woman is a sign of his rejection of the black community.” Barbara Reynolds, a USA Today columnist, wrote Thomas has “already said no to blacks; he has already said if he can’t paint himself white, he’ll think white and marry a white woman.”

Justice Thurgood Marshall was married to an Asian-American lady. James Earl Jones, Michael Jordan, Sidney Poitier, Richard Pryor and Quincy Jones all married white girls, and no civil rights chief mentioned something remotely much like this despicable smear. Incoming Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is married to a white man, and nobody would begrudge her for it—nor ought to they. But for the Left, it is okay to say that Justice Thomas hates black folks as a result of he married a white lady.

The message is evident: Thomas is a traitor to his race as a result of he thinks his personal ideas.

In fact, it is Rep. Thompson and others in black congressional management who’re out of step with the black group. Nearly 70 percent of black Americans assist voter ID necessities, and 62 percent oppose race being a consider faculty admissions. On abortion, solely 32 percent of black Americans assume the apply must be authorized beneath all circumstances. Only 28 percent of black Americans assist Defund the Police. Last however not least, 81 % of black dad and mom support college alternative. It appears that lots of the rank-and-file members of the black group additionally assume their very own ideas, quite than these assigned them by the Left’s management.

Why would the NAACP oppose college alternative, depriving so many black households of an choice to offer their youngsters an excellent training? Perhaps as a result of the NAACP obtained funding for a few years from a variety of teachers’ unions, which reject market competitors by means of college alternative to guard failing lecturers. Justice Thomas zeroed in on this in his memoir. During his affirmation, he was proven a letter from the AFL-CIO to the NAACP which requested that the NAACP oppose Thomas to offer the AFL-CIO cowl to oppose him. Thomas wrote, “What saddened me was the fact that an organization whose independence had once been a byword in the Deep South had been reduced to doing the bidding of the AFL-CIO.” And including insult to damage, labor unions have lengthy been rife with racism towards rank-and-file black Americans.

Perhaps left-wing leaders have to peddle the false narrative that Justice Thomas is a sell-out as a result of they’re funded by large majority-white organizations and undertake positions which might be extra in keeping with paternalistic and patronizing white progressives. They have to smear Justice Thomas as a result of he represents a menace to the acute views they advocate.

It is despicable that Black leaders proceed to smear Justice Thomas. He was born into poverty beneath state-enforced segregation within the Deep South and now serves on the Supreme Court. He is our longest-serving black Justice, and he writes extra opinions a yr than any Justice and stands on the pinnacle of the authorized world. Liberal management will proceed to smear him as a result of he’s a transformational jurist who won’t ever bow to leftism. In fact, it’s Justice Thomas who represents the views of common black Americans—and whose jurisprudence goals to defend the freedom and justice of all Americans, regardless of the Left and far of the black management waging conflict towards them.

Mark Paoletta served as a lawyer within the George H.W. Bush White House Counsel’s Office and labored on Justice Thomas’s affirmation. He most just lately served as General Counsel for the Office of Management & Budget within the Trump administration, and he labored on the confirmations for Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. He is a companion at Schaerr Jaffe LLP. He is the co-author of the forthcoming e-book, Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words, which will probably be printed this June. You can comply with him on Twitter at @MarkPaoletta

