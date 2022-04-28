On April twenty fifth, 2022, within the Republic of Srpska, one of many two entities forming Bosnia and Herzegovina, within the ski resort of Jahorina, a global discussion board on the technique for financial improvement has been held: the primary matters have been the financial reactions to the challenges of our time and the issues of democracy within the international locations of the European continent. The Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, has opened the controversy by talking of vital adjustments the world’s geopolitical map goes by way of because the unipolar area held by the United States is quickly turning into historical past.

As a part of the discussion board, on April twenty sixth, a dialogue panel was held on the subject “DEMOCRACY IN EUROPE: the cost of free choice and cancel culture”, which was attended by specialists, politicians and political scientists from Italy, Austria and Germany.

The following personalities took half within the dialogue on freedom of speech and the correct of opinion: Olga Peterson, member of the Parliament of Hamburg (Germany), Fabrizio Bertot, former European Parliamentarian (Italy), Antonio Razzi, former Italian Senator, Frank Creyelman , honorary member of the Parliament of Flandria (Belgium), Alessandro Bertoldi, Executive Director of the Friedman Institute, Stefano Valdegamberi, Regional Councilor of Veneto, Johann Gudenus, political and financial advisor for the Balkan and CIS international locations, Former Deputy Mayor of Vienna. Dr. Srdja Trifkovic, professor of Chronicles Magazine (USA), moderated the controversy.

Fabrizio Bertot, mentioned that Italy must work extra carefully with Milorad Dodik, the Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. “I’ve probably the most constructive impression of this coverage. Together with our colleagues from the Regional Council of Venero, we’ll ship Mr. Dodik an invite to go to our areas for an alternate of experiences and views “, concluded the previous Italian parliamentarian.

Alessandro Bertoldi, believes that Europe needs to be extra understanding of Republika Srpska and its aspirations: “I believe that the personality of Milorad Dodik is very important for the whole of Europe and for the region”. The political scientist added: “We must unite to maintain peace and stability”.

Johann Gudenus, has talked about his private ties with the Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina: “My wife is from Banja Luka, we got married in the church of S. Savva and Milorad Dodik attended our wedding.”. The former deputy mayor of Vienna went on to say: ”He is the guardian of the Serbian custom, of Serbian relations with Russia, the hope for Republika Srpska”.

Frank Kreyelman, believes that the Republika Srpska underneath the management of Milorad Dodik has lengthy since “crossed” the boundaries of simply being an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. “As the people of Donbas and Crimea have every right to choose who they want to live with, so the people of Republika Srpska have the right to decide whether they want to live independently or return under the Serbian wing. The Belgian senator pointed out: “Milorad Dodik is a political leader strong enough to implement it”.

As specialists agreed, Republika Srpska stays a cheerful island of peace and freedom in Europe and its chief, the Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, is a contemporary, free and unbiased patriotic chief in Europe who ensures regional stability. According to the European audio system, Milorad Dodik is an instance of the management of European international locations and the area within the coherent defence of the nationwide pursuits of the Serbs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, whereas typically the identical can’t be mentioned of many European Union leaders who end result extra targeted on supporting the US place quite than searching for the pursuits of their constituents, particularly when political situations are fairly turbulent.

