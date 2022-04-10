Forza Ferrari! Leclerc wins again in Australia while Verstappen suffers second DNF | Wheels

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Monaco celebrates ending in 1st place in the course of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

• Charles Leclerc wins his fourth race from pole with victory on the Australian Grand Prix.

• This is his second win of the season whereas Max Verstappen suffered one other DNF.

• Leclerc leads the championship by 33 factors over George Russell in second place.

Charles Leclerc claimed his second win of the Formula One season for Ferrari with a pole-to-flag victory on the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen suffered “deja vu” with one other retirement.

Leclerc’s automotive confirmed spectacular tempo and efficiency on the upgraded Albert Park circuit to seal his fourth profession win forward of Red Bull’s runnerup Sergio Perez, whereas third-placed George Russell grabbed his second podium and first for Mercedes in an encouraging day for the struggling constructors’ champions.

“What a race and what pace,” mentioned a thrilled Leclerc on the staff radio, having completed greater than 20 seconds forward of Perez within the 58-lap race.

“The car was incredible today, well done guys.”

F1 WRAP | Leclerc brings more glory to Ferrari with victory in Australian Grand Prix

Leclerc has now constructed a 34-point lead over Russell within the F1 championship.

Verstappen was second behind the Monagesque chief when his RB18 automotive suffered a reliability downside and rolled to a halt throughout his thirty ninth lap with smoke billowing.

“I smell some weird fluid,” mentioned Verstappen earlier than coming to a cease at flip two.

It was an analogous consequence to the season-opener in Bahrain, the place Verstappen retired three laps from the tip whereas on track for a second-place end.

Lewis Hamilton completed fourth for Mercedes after beginning fifth on the grid, having been handed by Russell resulting from a security automotive deployment.

A primary security automotive was activated a couple of minutes into the session after Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who began ninth on the grid after set-up troubles in qualifying, spun out of the race on laborious compound tyres.

CHECO: “It’s a good result, but unfortunately we lost Max, it would have been great to have a double-podium for the team. We’ve been a bit too unlucky in the first few races”#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/HlGgtWS71o — Formula 1 (@F1) April 10, 2022

After skidding into grass, his automotive spun again onto the monitor, in some way lacking oncoming site visitors earlier than coming to a cease in gravel at flip 10.

He had narrowly averted a collision with different vehicles on the first nook, after falling again to thirteenth place in a horrible begin.

Sebastian Vettel additionally completed early, locking up on a kerb at flip 4 earlier than shunting his Aston Martin right into a wall and leaving a path of particles throughout the monitor.

It capped a forgettable return to racing for the German four-times world champion, who missed the primary two races after a optimistic Covid-19 check.

Vettel’s crash noticed the security automotive deployed once more, and Russell capitalised by pitting earlier than rejoining in third place in entrance of Perez and Hamilton.

Leclerc’s lead was worn out by the security automotive and practically taken as Verstappen swooped after the restart however the Monagesque noticed off the Dutchman and constructed his lead.

Russell fought laborious to carry off Perez however was lastly handed on the thirty seventh lap.

Russell then held Hamilton off to seal his podium.

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo completed fifth and sixth respectively as McLaren confirmed enchancment after a poor begin to the season.

Organisers mentioned an estimated 420 000 folks flocked to Albert Park over the race week, making it the most important attendance for a weekend sporting occasion in Australia.