Foul play ruled out in shock death of Shane Warne | Cricket News – Times of India

KOH SAMUI (Thailand): Thai police on Saturday dominated out foul play within the shock demise of Australian cricket celebrity Shane Warne , who died of a suspected coronary heart assault whereas on vacation on the paradise island of Koh Samui aged simply 52.The “King” of spin’s demise sparked a worldwide outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow gamers, an acknowledgement that the Melbourne native transcended his sport.

Warne — one of many biggest Test cricketers of all time — was discovered unresponsive at his luxurious villa on the Samujana resort on Friday night.

He had reportedly been because of meet buddies, who went searching for him when he did not emerge from his quarters.

“Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” a press release from his administration firm mentioned.

His physique was dropped at the Thai International Hospital Samui at round 6:00 pm native time (1100 GMT).

“No foul play was suspected at the scene based on our investigation,” Thai police informed AFP.

As Australia awoke to the information on Saturday, followers laid flowers on the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the place there’s a statue in Warne’s honour.

Among the opposite choices had been a can of beer, a packet of cigarettes and a meat pie — a nod to Warne’s famously hard-charging way of life and unathletic weight loss program.

So beloved was Warne in his native Melbourne that the state authorities mentioned the Great Southern Stand on the MCG can be renamed the S.Ok. Warne Stand.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison known as Warne “one of our nation’s greatest characters” and introduced he would obtain a full state funeral.

In a touching tribute, Morrison praised him as an inspiration to yard cricketers throughout the nation and somebody who lit up every Australian summer time.

“His achievements were the product of his talent, his discipline and passion for the game he loved. But Shane was more than this to Australians,” Morrison mentioned.

Current gamers — who’ve led emotional tributes to their childhood hero — took to the sector for the second day of a Test match in opposition to Pakistan in Rawalpindi, with either side observing a minute’s silence and sporting black armbands.

Credited with reviving the artwork of leg-spin, Warne was a part of a dominant Australian Test crew within the Nineteen Nineties and 2000s and helped his nation win the 1999 limited-overs World Cup.

A bigger-than-life character, his tally of 708 Test wickets has been surpassed solely by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan

Australian captain Pat Cummins mentioned he was “a hero” to the present technology of cricketers.

“The loss that we are all trying to wrap our heads around is huge,” he mentioned in a video message.

Warne’s inestimable impression was mirrored by his inclusion in an inventory of the Wisden Cricketers of the twentieth Century, alongside Don Bradman, Garfield Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Viv Richards.

West Indian nice Richards mentioned he was “shocked to the core”.

“There are no words to describe what I feel right now,” he tweeted.

Bursting onto the scene as a brash younger participant with a shock of blond hair, Warne turned virtually as well-known for a vibrant life away from cricket as he was for his exploits on the sector.

Both he and Australia team-mate Mark Waugh had been fined for accepting cash from a bookmaker and Warne was suspended for 12 months after failing a medicine check on the eve of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, having taken a diuretic.

The first bowler to take 700 Test wickets with an assortment of leg-breaks, googlies, flippers and his personal “zooters”, Warne retired from Australia responsibility in 2007 following a 5-0 sequence win at dwelling to arch-rivals England.

He performed 145 Tests in complete over a 15-year profession, taking 708 wickets, and was additionally a helpful lower-order batsman, with a highest Test rating of 99.

In addition to his worldwide exploits, Warne additionally loved a profitable profession along with his Australian state facet Victoria and English county crew Hampshire.

Following his worldwide retirement, Warne continued to star on the Twenty20 franchise circuit, showing for Rajasthan Royals within the Indian Premier League and his dwelling city Melbourne Stars in Australia’s Big Bash League.

He subsequently turned a extremely regarded tv commentator and pundit, famend for his forthright opinions, and was concerned with teaching, working individually with current-day leg-spinners.

Warne was divorced from spouse Simone Callahan, with whom he had three kids. He additionally had a high-profile relationship with British actress Liz Hurley.

India batting nice Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter of his ex-rival: “Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around.”

Former Australia team-mate Adam Gilchrist mentioned he was “numb” and his demise additionally attracted the eye of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, an enormous cricket fan, who mentioned he was “so saddened”.

“He brought such joy to the game and was the greatest spin bowler ever,” mentioned Jagger, whereas fellow celebrity singer Ed Sheeran known as him “such an amazing friend”.

“I’ll bloody miss you mate”, Sheeran mentioned, with Australian Hollywood royalty Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman additionally paying tribute.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned he was “totally shocked”, hailing Warne as “a cricketing genius and one of the nicest guys you could meet, who also did a lot to help disadvantaged kids into sport”.