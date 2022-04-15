Four arrested after Cape Town gang shootings | News24

Four individuals have been arrested after separate gang shootings in Cape Town.

An individual related to the Mongrels gang was shot and injured, whereas an Americans gang member was killed.

The police additionally confiscated weapons and bullets.

Four individuals have been arrested within the newest spate of gang shootings which have traumatised some communities of Cape Town.

The Western Cape police stated an individual, allegedly related to the Mongrels gang, had been shot and wounded in Ottery on Thursday afternoon, allegedly by the Yuru Cats.

The police occurred to be patrolling within the space and rushed to the place members of the general public had been pointing.

They discovered a 32-year-old man, allegedly affiliated with the Mongrels, had simply been shot within the again. Arrangements had been made to get him to a hospital whereas the police chased the three shooters and at last cornered them in Edward Road, Ottery.

One of the three, carrying a bag, leapt over a fence and saved operating, whereas the opposite two had been being restrained.

Police managed to apprehend the person and located three weapons and ammunition within the bag.

The three – aged 23, 30 and 35 – had been arrested on costs of tried homicide, possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition, and possession of prohibited firearms.

READ | Cape Town shooter gets 30 years in jail for killing woman, child in Atlantis gang shooting

The weapons had been a Z88 (a firearm made particularly for the police), a 9mm pistol, one Norinco 9mm pistol and a Star 9mm pistol, with serial numbers eliminated. There had been 21 rounds of ammunition.

“The motive for this shooting incident is gang-related,” stated spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, a 16-year-old, allegedly a Wonder Kids gang member, was arrested for the homicide of a 32-year-old Americans affiliate in Kensington.

Those arrested will seem in courtroom on Tuesday.

In different operations, police arrested drug sellers and located extra unlawful weapons.

On Thursday, in addition they recovered a stolen Grey Ford Ranger in Bishop Lavis.

And in Nyanga, they confiscated dagga they estimated at being value R175 000. A 43-year-old was arrested.