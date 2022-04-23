Four bust at North West mall trying to sell pangolin for R250 000 | News24

Four folks have been arrested for making an attempt to promote a pangolin at a North West mall.

Four folks have been arrested for making an attempt to promote a pangolin at a North West mall.

The Hawks swooped on the 4 folks – aged between 33 and 59-years-old – in Mahikeng on Friday whereas they have been making an attempt to promote the endangered animal for R250 000.

Pangolins are beneath menace from unlawful trafficking networks and thought of one of many world’s most smuggled mammals.

Conservationists estimated that round 100 000 pangolins have been smuggled every year. They are thought-about a delicacy in some Asian cultures and likewise utilized in conventional drugs, regardless of being protected beneath a global treaty.

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit responded to a tip-off concerning the alleged wildlife smugglers, who have been reportedly searching for a purchaser for the pangolin, stated Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

“The suspects were arrested at the Crossing Mall in Mahikeng, where the pangolin was found in the suspects’ vehicle. The vehicle was seized for further investigation,” stated Rikhotso.

The 4 suspects are on account of seem on the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on Monday. They face costs of wildlife trafficking beneath the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.