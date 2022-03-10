Four convicted in trial over Islamic State killing of French priest

Four males have been convicted on terrorist expenses over the homicide of a Catholic priest in France in 2016.

The suspects had been discovered responsible of “terrorist conspiracy” within the assault, which was claimed by the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

The 4 males had been handed sentences of between eight years and life in jail over the assault on Father Jacques Hamel.

The 85-year-old priest was stabbed in his Normandy church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray by two 19-year-olds as he completed Mass.

Two nuns and an aged couple had been held hostage earlier than the assailants slashed the priest’s throat and significantly injured one other aged churchgoer.

The two attackers, Abdel Malik Petitjean and Adel Kermiche, had been killed by police as they left the church. The 4 males on trial in Paris had been accused of getting helped or inspired the assault.

Only three defendants had been current on the trial, and the opposite was convicted in absentia.

During the trial, they requested for forgiveness and admitted that they voluntarily related to people who had been getting ready to commit terrorist crimes. But they argued that wasn’t sufficient to mark themselves as terrorists.

Prosecutors disagreed, and the judges discovered all of them responsible of prison affiliation with terrorists.

Jean-Philippe Steven Jean-Louis, 25, was sentenced to 13 years in jail for making an attempt to go to Syria with one of many attackers, and for his Islamic proselytism on Telegram.

A cousin of one of many attackers, Farid Khelil, was sentenced to 10 years. Prosecutors stated he was knowledgeable of the assault plan and that he had supported it.

Yassine Sebaihia was sentenced to eight years, after he had crossed France to affix one of many attackers for “faith classes”.

The biggest punishment was handed to the absent defendant, Rachid Kassim, a notorious French recruiter for IS.

Kassim, believed to have been killed in a drone strike in 2017 in Iraq, is suspected of having used social media to encourage the attack on the priest and was sentenced to life in prison.

He had already received a life sentence in absentia in 2019 for having ordered a failed attack near Notre Dame Cathedral.

The Archbishop of Rouen welcomed the verdict and said in a statement “Justice was served. … (the court) had to convict these men for the good of society.”

Lawyer Mehana Mouhou said that at the trial, “No one was there in hate or vengeance.”

Families of victims held fingers with the defendants, and the injured man testified that he forgave them, he added.