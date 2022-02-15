Four dead, 15 missing as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

A Spanish fishing boat sank off Canada’s east coast in a single day Monday, killing “several” of the 22 crew members on board, a Spanish coastguard spokeswoman stated.

Rescuers saved three crew members and have been persevering with to seek for survivors within the space off Newfoundland on Canada’s Atlantic coast the place the ship sank, she added.

Twelve crew members are Spanish nationals, eight are from Peru and the remaining from Ghana, in keeping with Spanish media studies.

“We have been informed that… bodies have been found,” Maica Larriba, the central authorities consultant in Pontevedra within the northwestern area of Galicia the place the trawler is predicated, instructed public radio.

The three survivors have been present in a lifeboat affected by hypothermia, she added.

“The temperature of the water at the moment is horrible, it is very low,” Larriba stated.

Rescuers discovered two different lifeboats empty and have been searching for a fourth.

The Spanish authorities is “following with concern” the rescue operation, authorities spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez instructed a information convention following a weekly cupboard assembly.

“I can confirm that three members of the crew have been rescued,” she added.

The fishing vessel, a freezer trawler registered in 2004, was based mostly within the port of Marin in Galicia and belongs to shipowner Manuel Nores.

The firm, based in 1950, has eight freezer trawlers and a few 300 workers, in keeping with its website online.