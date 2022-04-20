Four dead after probable methane explosion in Polish coal mine

Four folks died and 7 had been lacking in a coal mine in southern Poland, a senior authorities official stated, after what the mine’s proprietor described as a possible methane explosion within the early hours of Wednesday.

Owner JSW stated the possible explosion on the Pniowek coal mine in Pawlowice occurred shortly after midnight at a depth of 1,000 meters (3,300 toes). A complete of 42 miners had been within the space on the time, 21 of whom had been transported to hospital.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Very sad information,” Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin wrote on Twitter. “Four miners died as a result of an explosion in the Pniowek Mine. The search for 7 others is ongoing… I join in prayer with the families and loved ones of the miners.”

Most of the injured suffered from burns, docs informed reporters.

JSW stated that 13 groups had been concerned within the rescue, however that efforts had been placed on maintain.

“The rescue operation was temporarily suspended until the dust barrier, protecting the rescue base against the methane explosion, is rebuilt,” the corporate stated in an announcement

It added that the households of the miners affected had been being helped by psychologists.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated his “thoughts and prayers” had been with the miners’ households and that he would journey to the world.

Shares in JSW had been down 1.4 % at 0807 GMT.

Read extra:

Nine schoolteachers among 11 dead in Iraq minibus crash

Fuel-laden ship sinks off Tunisia coast

Chemical factory fire kills six in India