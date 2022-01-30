Four die in North West accident, three others injured | News24

Four individuals have died in an accident on the N18 freeway in Taung, within the North West.

On Sunday, a Toyota Tazz with 5 occupants was travelling from Maphoitsile to Mokasa. The driver allegedly did not cease earlier than crossing the N18. A VW Polo, travelling towards Hartswater, which had proper of approach, crashed into the motive force’s aspect of the Toyota, mentioned Department of Community Safety and Transport Management spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi.

“Four of the five occupants in the Tazz were certified dead on the scene, the other one was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and the two occupants of the Polo sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene,” mentioned Moremi.

The Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari mentioned the accident had been “unfortunate”, leaving him, “… at a loss for words.

“It takes a break up second for an individual to lose their life. We, subsequently plead with highway customers to pay additional consideration and be additional cautious,” mentioned Lehari.

A culpable murder case is at present below investigation.