Four die of suffocation while cleaning septic tank near Pune

Pune: Four folks died of suffocation whereas cleansing a septic tank in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday, police stated.

“Four persons, who were roped in for cleaning the septic tank, died due to suffocation. When the first victim was taken out of the tank, he was found unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” a police officer stated.

The incident occurred at a residential constructing in Kadam Wak Wasti space of Loni Kalbhor round on the outskirts of Pune metropolis at 11.30 am, the officer added.

When the three others have been introduced out of the tank instantly after the primary sufferer, they too died, the officer stated. Their id was being ascertained, police added.