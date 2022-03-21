Four Hemet teens arrested in connection with skateboarder pushed into traffic

Four Hemet highschool college students have been arrested Friday in reference to an altercation that ended with a 15-year-old boy being pushed into traffic and struck by a car, police mentioned.

The teenagers, who haven’t been recognized as a result of they’re juveniles, are believed to be accountable for the Feb. 28 incident. The sufferer was hospitalized with main head and mind accidents.

According to police, the boy was driving a skateboard close to the intersection of Stetson Avenue and Seven Hills Drive when he encountered a gaggle of younger individuals on the nook round 4:45 p.m.

“An altercation occurred resulting in the young man being senselessly pushed into traffic and hit by a car,” police mentioned in a information launch.

The driver of the automotive, a white Tesla that had been touring east on Stetson Avenue, remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The group of younger individuals fled the scene, police mentioned. The sufferer’s skateboard was additionally stolen after the incident.

Police took the 4 teenagers into custody on Friday, they mentioned. Three are 15 years outdated and the fourth is 16. Two are associated, and all 4 attend a neighborhood Hemet highschool. Police wouldn’t say in the event that they attend the identical college because the sufferer.

“The victim’s family, who maintain vigil at his bedside, have been advised of this latest development by investigators,” police mentioned.

The teenagers have been transported to Riverside County Juvenile Hall and are dealing with a number of fees every. No extra suspects are wished.