Four inmates to appear in court in connection with online sex worker scam | News24

Four inmates to appear in court in connection with online sex worker scam
Four inmates had been allegedly operating an internet rip-off.
- Four inmates will seem within the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
- They will face fees of fraud, cash laundering, uttering and impersonating law enforcement officials.
- They allegedly extorted cash from males who sought the companies of an internet escort company by threatening them with rape and fraud fees.
Four inmates will seem within the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face fees of forgery, impersonating law enforcement officials, uttering, and cash laundering.
An investigation by the Hawks into allegedly corrupt law enforcement officials uncovered a rip-off concentrating on males who sought the companies of an internet escort company.
Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase mentioned on Friday that the investigation lifted the lid on a syndicate of inmates who focused the lads through the use of pretend identities they’d taken from unsuspecting law enforcement officials.
The Hawks led a cybercrime search on the Odi and Baviaanspoort correctional centres in Mabopane and Pretoria respectively on Thursday night time.
They seized 36 smartphones allegedly used to commit the crimes.
The inmates, posing as law enforcement officials, allegedly threatened the victims with fees of rape and fraud for “using fake money to pay the sex workers”.
They additionally allegedly despatched fraudulent arrest warrants through WhatsApp and advised the lads pay cash to keep away from arrest.
“Over the period between May and August 2022, the total amounts of R760 000 and R560 000 had been paid into two separate accounts provided to the victims to deposit the money,” mentioned Nkwalase.
Nkwalase advised News24 that one of many inmates was from Baviaanspoort correctional companies centre and three from the Mabopane correctional companies centre.
