Four killed in attempt to smuggle drugs from Syria: Jordan’s armed forces

Four folks have been killed in an try and smuggle giant quantities of medication from Syria to Jordan, the dominion’s armed forces stated on Sunday.

Some smugglers have been additionally wounded whereas others escaped by going again to Syria, it stated.

The Jordanian armed forces didn’t specify who killed or wounded the folks concerned.

Jordan is each a vacation spot and a primary transit path to the oil-rich Gulf international locations for Syrian-made low-cost amphetamine drug often called captagon, additionally dubbed as poor-man cocaine.

War-torn Syria has change into the area’s primary manufacturing web site for a multi-billion greenback commerce additionally destined for Iraq and Europe. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s authorities denies involvement in drug making and smuggling.

In January, Jordanian troopers killed not less than 27 armed smugglers and wounded others as they crossed the border.

