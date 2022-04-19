Four killed in Indonesia minimart collapse

A constructing housing a comfort retailer has collapsed in Indonesia’s South Kalimantan province, killing 4 individuals and injuring 9 others.

Thirteen individuals have been within the Alfamart retailer, together with staff and buyers, when it caved in on Sunday, district police chief Donni Hadi Santoso.

Rescuers on Tuesday pulled one lifeless physique and two critically injured survivors from the rubble, he stated

“We believe that we have found all the victims,” he stated, including the reason for the collapse was being investigated.

Earlier within the day, provincial police chief Inspector General Rikwanto had stated 16 individuals have been within the retailer on the time of the incident.

He stated the constructing was 20 years previous and was constructed on peatland.

“Maybe it was not in compliance with the building code,” he stated.

Alfamart is Indonesia’s main comfort retailer chain, with shops throughout the archipelago.