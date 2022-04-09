Four leopard cubs rescued from sugarcane field in Maharashtra, reunited with mom. Watch

The videos that present folks rescuing animals from unfavorable circumstances are completely heartwarming to observe. Just like this clip posted on Twitter that reveals rescuers serving to 4 leopard cubs caught in a sugarcane subject in Maharashtra. Not simply that, the video additionally reveals the little ones getting reunited with their mother.

Wildlife SOS, an organisation that “combats poaching, conflicts and rescue elephants, leopards and other wild animals”, posted the video on their official Twitter deal with. “Recently, farmers welcomed a few unusual guests while harvesting sugarcane in Kabadwadi village in Junnar, #Maharashtra. Much to their surprise, four 2-month-old #leopard cubs were found huddled amidst the dense thicket! Watch the heartwarming video of the #rescue & reunion!” they wrote whereas posting the video.

The video reveals the rescuers taking the cubs to a medical centre to be sure that are wholesome sufficient to be launched into the wild. The fantastic clip additionally reveals the rescuers establishing a reunion operation for the mother and the cubs.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted just a few days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 1,100 views. The share has additionally gathered practically 250 likes. People additionally took to the feedback part to showcase their reactions.

“Heartwarming reunion, nothing like uniting with your lost family. All have the same emotions of longing and happiness,” posted a Twitter consumer. “Beautiful cubs and happy mama! Heartwarming when people care for wildlife. Thank you for the rescue and reunion!” posted one other. “Beautiful. Thank you wildlife SOS,” wrote a 3rd.

