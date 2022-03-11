Four lions evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Spain

A union supply on the Spanish chrome steel maker informed AFP the agency had halted manufacturing at its plant in Cadiz within the southern Andalusia area as a consequence of hovering electrical energy costs.

Electricity costs have hit document highs in current days on the Spanish wholesale market, forcing Acerinox to push by way of plans to furlough all of its 1,800 employees on the Cádiz plant, he stated.

The unions, he stated, had been presently in talks with administration to “negotiate the terms” of the so-called ERTE furlough scheme.

The transfer got here after a yr through which the steelmaker’s web earnings soared to a document €572 million on surging international demand.

Earlier this week two ArcelorMittal factories, each within the northern Basque Country, halted manufacturing over surging vitality costs, a spokesman for the worldwide metal large informed AFP.

One plant situated in Olaberria, with a 400-strong workforce, shut down for 15 hours on Tuesday as a consequence of “high electricity prices” that are weighing on manufacturing prices.

It resumed operations on Wednesday “but only intermittently” throughout off-peak hours when electrical energy costs had been decrease, he stated.

The group determined to not resume exercise at a second manufacturing unit with a 200-strong workforce in Sestao the place operations had been as a consequence of resume Sunday after being idle for 4 days.

A truck is seen at ArcelorMittal metal firm within the Spanish Basque metropolis of Olaberria on March tenth, 2022. Several metal vegetation have halted operations in Spain as a consequence of surging vitality costs brought on by Russia’s conflict in Ukraine. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

“We’re following the price closely every day but we still don’t know how long this situation of exorbitant prices is going to last,” he stated.

According to a different trade supply, “other steel plants” have additionally determined to halt manufacturing for a number of days, such because the Spanish group Megasa.

Madrid has for months urged its European companions to vary the mechanism which {couples} electrical energy costs to the fuel market however its pleas have to this point fallen on deaf ears, regardless of help from Paris.

But since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, positions have shifted with the query of electrical energy costs to be mentioned at a two-day EU summit at Versailles close to Paris which started on Thursday.

In an announcement, Fernando Soto, head of AEGE, which represents energy-intensive firms, urged the Spanish authorities to introduce “emergency measures”.

“Energy-intensive industries in Spain are suffering from the rising costs of electricity supplies” which have reached ranges “never before seen in our market,” he stated on Wednesday, warning the sector’s exercise was “at serious risk”.

